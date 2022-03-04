Aberdeenshire artists urged to sign up for North East Open Studios event

Covering an area from Montrose to Inverness, North East Open Studios (NEOS) will take place between September 10-18, and will feature a wealth of creative talent.

Lynne Staples-Scott, chair of NEOS22, said: “North East of Scotland is home to an astonishing number of creative people who have skills ranging from traditional wood and stone carving to digital art.

"The nine-day Open Studios event is a great opportunity for the public to visit some of these often hidden gems and meet the artists to find out more about what they do.”

Artists and makers are invited to sign up for North East Open Studios.

In a ‘normal’ year, it is estimated that approximately 20,000 visits are made to NEOS members over the nine days, making it a significant event for any artist or creative who takes part.

In addition, members who sign up benefit from being part of an active and engaging network of fellow creatives and they receive entry in the NEOS catalogue, which also acts as a year round directory of artists residing in the area.

There is also an enthusiastic and experienced committee on hand to provide support and advice on how to run a successful Open Studio.

Interested artists should visit the North East Open Studios website – www.northeastopenstudios.co.uk – to join the mailing list and sign up to secure a place in what promises to be a colourful and engaging event.

NEOS is run on voluntary grounds as a community organisation.