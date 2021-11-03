British Horse Ploughing Champion features in new online exhibition

Mr James Ernest Elliott. (Photo: Robin Oliver)

The exhibition features a slide show of previously unseen images of the last of the Cumberland Horse Ploughmen, Mr James Ernest Elliott, in his Becholic Landscape, including photographs, on his knees, from his recent appearance competing to retain his title, British National Horse Ploughing Champion.

59-year-old Mr Elliott won his 51st British National Horse Ploughing Championship title on October 10, competing at the 70th British National Ploughing Championships held at Mindrum Mill Northumberland, recorded on his camera and in words, by Cumberland born Artist Robin Oliver.

Robin says, documenting Mr Elliott in photographs provides something to view, a pictorial record.

Mr James Ernest Elliott working his Ridger with Horses Tom & Pat. (photo: Robin Oliver)

An individual's written history makes a more comprehensive picture.

This Robin has been drawing since 2019 for his three-year endeavour, titled, The Art of Farming. Robin, raised in a Farming family on a neighbouring Cumberland Farm to Mr Elliott, is celebrating all that the Farming Life is, travelling many miles across the United Kingdom and the Island of Ireland to record Farmers and Farming Families at their work.

The Last of the Cumberland Horse Ploughmen, James Ernest Elliott, at Home in his Bucolic Landscape Exhibition, is free for you to view until January 28, 2022 via www.robinoliverartist.co.uk