Local photographer's work goes on display

Ross' work will be featured in the Degree show (Photo: Ross Henderson)

Ross Henderson, based near Kemnay, has spent the last two years studying for an MA in Communication and Design at Grays' School of Art.

Having successfully passed the course in August, his work will feature in a Degree Show, which this year will be hosted at the Look Again Space, in Central Aberdeen City.

This Exhibition will include a wide range of work across a number of Design and Fine Art MA disciplines including: Photography, Animation, Video and Sculptural installation, Painting, and Jewellery.

The show has an official opening night on November 12. It will then be open to the public on November 13-14th, 19th - 21st, 26-28th betweenthe hours of 11am - 4pm.