Retrospective exhibition by internationally renowned sculptor

Through unparalleled access to the extraordinary collection, this wide-ranging exhibition brings together over 120 of her works.

It includes rarely-seen bronze sculptures and drawings which have never been exhibited before, and showcases the full evolution of Farquharson’s career across four decades.

Mo Farquharson was born and brought up on Haddo Estate where her father was factor and she attended the local Tarves primary school.

Tolquhon Gallery hosts an exclusive online exhibition of the remaining works of sculptor, Mo Farquharson

Mo developed an international reputation and her work is held in both private and public collections in the UK and around the world. While she is known for her smaller scale figurative bronze sculptures of people, animals and birds Mo also received commissions for larger pieces.

Notably she created a powerful bronze statue, The Miners, in 1995, in memory of the 73 colliers who died in the Udston Colliery explosion of 1887.

Joan Ross of Tolquhon Gallery said: “It is very fitting to have Mo’s exhibition at Tolquhon, just a few miles from where she spent her childhood. Mo is hugely missed by her family and friends.

"She had an infectious smile and a warmth and honesty in her work.

"There is a liveliness and raw energy in all Mo’s work but there is a particular warmth in her expressive sculptures and drawings of birds and animals. Her love of animals and understanding of their form is apparent in every piece.”

Mo’s family commented: “We are delighted to be holding this exhibition in conjunction with Tolquhon Gallery, which Mo was closely associated with for many years. An online exhibition gives as many people as possible the chance to own one of her pieces.”

The exhibition will comprise over 40 sculptures and over 80 drawings.

It will take place online at www.tolquhon-gallery.co.uk until Saturday, June 25.