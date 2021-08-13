A beauty of a panto is promised at His Majesty's Theatre

This year's panto features Janey Godley (Mrs Potty), Paul-James Corrigan (Muddles), Danielle Jam (Belle), Laura Main (Fairy Godmother) and Alan McHugh (Dame Bella Buchan).

One of the biggest productions is this year’s pantomime at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

The cast for Beauty and the Beast – which will run at the theatre from Saturday, December 4, until Sunday, January 2, 2022 – was recently revealed and will be headed by stand-up comedy star Janey Godley.

She’ll be joined by Call the Midwife star Laura Main, Aberdonian actress Danielle Jam and returning favourites Alan McHugh and Paul James Corrigan.

Jane Speirs, Aberdeen Performing Arts’ chief executive, said: “We couldn’t be happier to announce this wonderful panto cast and can’t wait to see them on the HMT stage this festive season.

"The panto was sorely missed by all of us at Aberdeen Performing Arts last year, as well as our wonderful audiences, so it will be extra special to see the theatre filled with the magic of Beauty and the Beast this Christmas.”

Janey Godley – a multi‐award‐winning comedian, playwright, blogger and best‐selling, who became a well-known figure on social media during the pandemic with her topical voiceover videos – will play the part of Mrs Potty.

Aberdeen-born Call the Midwife star Laura Main, who made her stage debut in the Sound of Music at HMT at the age of 11, will play The Fairy Godmother; and another Aberdonian, Danielle Jam – a firm favourite with kids through her role on CBeebies’ Molly and Mack – will bring some local Doric charm to the show in the role of Belle.

Actor and pantomime writer extraordinaire Alan McHugh will star as Dame Bella Buchan, while and comic actor and River City star Paul‐James Corrigan returns to the HMT panto in the role of Muddles.