Comedy stars will bring laughter back to the Granite City

Milton Jones - who will be making his first appearance at the comedy festival - will be performing his brilliantly funny show ‘Milton: Impossible’, at The Tivoli Theatre, on Sunday, October 16. His show will close the festival.

Tickling funny bones from October 6 to 16, three comedians have been added to the line-up which includes the previously announced dead pan comedy legend that is Jack Dee.

Headlining and closing the festival on Sunday, October 16, is the unique and eccentric Milton Jones who is infamous for his over the top shirts.

Also announced are the joyful Harriet Kemsley, offbeat comic Jordan Brookes and comedian, writer and podcaster Sara Pascoe, who will top the 2023 festival bill with her biggest Aberdeen show to date.

Festival favourite Harriet Kemsley will be taking a long hard squint at the beauty industry in her show 'Honeysuckle Island' at the Lemon Tree on Thursday, October 6.

Introduced to the Granite City in 2016 by Aberdeen Inspired the festival has grown considerably and is now firmly established as one of Scotland’s big three and attracts top international comedians every year who play at a host of city centre venues.

Adrian Watson, Chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “It’s hugely exciting to bring the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival back to the city and we are excited to announce the first comedians who will no doubt make Aberdeen the best place to be next October for live comedy.

“The festival has become a firm favourite in the north-east with both locals and visitors alike.

“It opens up the city’s venues big and small to everyone and we are committed to building on this with the safe return of the festival in autumn next year.”

Sara Pascoe will bring her show 'Success Story' to Aberdeen for a one-off 'Festival Nights' show in February 2023.

“The popular event is a great opportunity for comedy fans to grab their tickets and experience all that Aberdeen city has to offer by adding a visit to a local restaurant or bar before the show or even staying in the city for a few nights to take in as many of the gigs as possible.”

Debuting at the festival with his brilliantly funny show ‘Milton: Impossible’, Milton Jones – whose last sell-out tour ‘Milton Jones Is Out There’ was seen by over 100,000 people – will close the festival with an intimate gig at The Tivoli Theatre on Sunday, October 16.

One man. One Mission. Is it possible? No, not really. Milton reveals the truth about being an international spy, before being given a disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo.

But this is also a love story with the twist, or even a really bad sprain. Just gloriously daft nonsense or is there a deeper meaning?

Award-winning comedian Jordan Brookes will be returning to Aberdeen with his new show 'FIX'.

Kicking off the 11-day extravaganza the event organisers are excited to welcome back festival favourite Harriet Kemsley with her show ‘Honeysuckle Island’, which will be on stage at the Lemon Tree on Thursday, October 6.

Fed up with being told how to look and behave since she was a teenager, Harriet is taking a long hard squint at the beauty industry through her two remaining false eyelashes.

The longest reigning Edinburgh Comedy Award Winner, Jordan Brookes is back with his new show ‘FIX’, which he’ll be performing at the Lemon Tree on Sunday, October 9.

In it he dives into what you would do when the end of the world finally comes, and you realise it’s going to happen slowly and boringly?

Labelled the ‘riskiest comic in the biz’ Jordan Brookes is set to keep the laughs coming at the comedy festival.

Not only has the festival confirmed the three latest comedians for 2022, the organisers have also announced the exciting addition of Sara Pascoe for a one-off ‘Festival Nights’ in February 2023.

The Dagenham-born comedian, who began her career as a London tour guide before side-stepping on to the Edinburgh Fringe, will bring her hotly anticipated new show ‘Success Story’ to the Aberdeen Music Hall on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The show will also be British Sign language (BSL) signed.

Sarah decided she wanted to be famous at 14 years old.

Since then, she has auditioned for Barrymore, scared Pete Burns and ruined Hugh Grant’s birthday – so look out for her making a big impression on the stage in Aberdeen.

Ahead of the main festival run in October 2022 there are a few other one off ‘Festival Nights’, including Scottish Comedy Award winner Gary Meikle, who will entertain audiences at the Music Hall on Friday, February 18, 2022.

The viral sensation ‘eyebrow guy’ brings his playfully dark new show ‘Surreal’ to Aberdeen as a one off ‘Festival Night’.

His cheeky chappie nature and ability to get away with talking about anything will have you laughing at things you probably shouldn’t be.

The Aberdeen International Comedy Festival will run at a multitude of city venues, bars and clubs over the course of 11 days from Thursday, October 6, until Sunday, October 16, 2022.

The festival has been organised and promoted in its entirety by Aberdeen Inspired since 2016.

Tickets for Milton Jones, Harriet Kemsley and Jordon Brookes are now on sale, and tickets for Sara Pascoe’s show go on sale this Friday (December 3).

More acts will be announced throughout the year.