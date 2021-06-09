Opera pops up at Haddo House

Scottish Opera's outdoor Pop-Up Opera show comes to Haddo House

The tour arrives at Haddo House, Ellon on June 19.

Attracting expected socially-distanced audiences of over 12,000, two specially-adapted trailers will take to the road at the same time, condensing five fun-filled Gilbert & Sullivan classics and all their frivolity into 30 minute performances of A Little Bit of… The Gondoliers, The Mikado, The Pirates of Penzance, HMS Pinafore and Iolanthe.

Featuring some of Gilbert & Sullivan’s wittiest lyrics and best- known tunes, the shows are an ideal opportunity for anyone new to opera to try a taster.

The performances will be in line with the current Scottish Government guidelines.

This year performances are al fresco with a covered stage and audiences out front in the open air, seated in household bubbles in line with the current Scottish Government guidelines.

The shows are brought to life by storyteller Allan Dunn, along with singers Stephanie Stanway, Charlotte Hoather, Andrew McTaggart, Mark Nathan, Jessica Leary, instrumentalists Andrew Drummond Huggan, Laura Sergeant, Sasha Savaloni and Ian Watt, with a series of colourful illustrations helping guide the audiences through the somewhat convoluted, but always comical, adventurous tales of Gilbert & Sullivan.

Scottish Opera’s General Director, Alex Reedijk, said: "The return to live performance is something we have long awaited and after 9 months we are delighted to kick off what is sure to be a summer like no other, with Pop-up Opera.

"The roadshow is at the heart of what we do as a company, travelling the highways and byways of Scotland to local communities and making opera accessible to all. So, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to return to this in a safe manner at locations across Scotland. Using two trailers allows us to offer over 200 performances with double the fun for double the audiences. We look forward to seeing everyone at our outdoor performances very soon and hopefully inside theatres in the near future.”

The Pop Up Opera takes place at Haddo House on June 19 – 12pm, Mikado; 2.30pm, Mikado; 4.30pm, Gondoliers