Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards return after two year break

Stephen Gow, chairman of the Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards (Pic: Newsline Media)

Tourism and hospitality businesses are being urged to enter in 2022 more than ever, to show their creativity and innovation which has ensured their business’s future following covid.

The awards celebrate quality in north east hospitality and the 2022 awards website is now live at www.acsta.co.uk.

The Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards are the regional finals for the Scottish Thistle Awards with local winners going on to represent the north east at the national awards.

Stephen Gow, chairman of the Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards said: “Our industry has faced its most challenging trading period and local tourism business have met this with resilience, innovation and spirit. These awards recognise and celebrate the businesses which offer our visitors a unique and memorable experience and there are categories for all types of accommodation, eateries, visitor attractions and activities.

“It’s fitting, in this week which marks two full years of lockdowns, closures, regulations and change the awards are launching to recognise all the positives and the vision in our tourism experiences. This year, more than ever, awards provide a morale boost for teams giving everyone a lift.”

Jeanette Forbes, owner of Grape and Grain, winner of the best bar or pub category in 2018 Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards said: “Covid had a huge impact on every hospitality business in Scotland and the reason why I would encourage everyone to enter is because we need to get the hospitality sector back out there. There is still a little bit on uncertainty and a little bit of uneasiness, and we now need to get rid of that and start looking forward. My top tip for anyone considering entering is to go for it. We all need to be able to get that recognition and I think it pulls the hospitality sector together; to be able to say that you were part of that celebration.”

There are 12 categories in this year’s awards which look at every element of the tourism industry from accommodation and food to festivals and partnership initiatives. There are also individual awards for those who go the extra mile for visitors.

The awards are suitable for businesses of all sizes, for independent operators as well as venues that operate as part of a chain. There is no cost to entering and the application process involves answering only three questions.

The categories are:

Best Bar or Pub Best Hotel Experience under 20 rooms Best Hotel Experience over 20 rooms Food Tourism Award Best Eatery Experience Best Outdoor or Adventure Experience Best Self Catering Accommodation Experience Best Visitor Attraction Experience Best B&B or Guest House Experience Regional Ambassador Tourism and Hospitality Hero Working Together for Tourism Outstanding Cultural Event or Festival

Entries can be submitted now and entries close on Friday, June 10.

Finalists will be named in late summer, with the awards ceremony and gala dinner taking place at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen on November 11.