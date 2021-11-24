Aberdeenshire Council launches Loves Local Gift Card to keep spend in the north-east

The Aberdeenshire Council Gift Card can only be spent in businesses located in the region (Pic: Stuart Walker).

The authority is backing the rollout of the new Scotland Loves Local Gift Card – which is supported by the Scottish Government – powering the region’s economic fightback from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) – the organisation spearheading the Scotland Loves Local Campaign – will deliver the gift card scheme in partnership with Perth-based fintech specialist Miconex.

The Aberdeenshire Council Gift Card, launched on Tuesday, November 23, is one of 32 such schemes – unique to each region of Scotland – and can only be spent in businesses located in the region.

The gift card aims to help people back local businesses (Pic:Stuart Walker).

For more information about the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card, including how to sign up, go to www.lovelocal.scot/giftcard

Council leader Councillor Andy Kille said: “The gift card holds the power to drive significant spending across Aberdeenshire’s economy, helping secure jobs and build a more sustainable, vibrant future for communities and people across the region.

“We encourage all businesses across the region to sign up to receive payments via our Loves Local Gift Card – this is the perfect way for people across the North-east to show their support for all that their local businesses have done for them since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The call to businesses to sign up was backed by Tom Arthur MSP, Scotland’s Minister for Community Wealth.

He said: “We are delighted to be backing this innovative scheme as part of our pledge to support local businesses and communities within the first 100 days of government.

"The gift card is a quick and efficient way to encourage spend and drive sales growth in our local economies.

"Thanks to Scottish Government funding, this is the first of its kind on a national scale and I look forward to seeing businesses benefit from the opportunities it presents.”

STP and Miconex are working with Aberdeenshire Council to launch the regional gift card, with the first year of costs being met by the Scottish Government as part of its £10 million of support for Scotland Loves Local.

There are no registration costs for businesses, with payments processed as part of the Mastercard network.

STP Chief Officer Phil Prentice said: “We can’t wait to see people loving local life by using their region’s gift card, whether that be while out shopping, meeting friends for a coffee or meal – or making a day of it and doing it all.

"This is an ideal way of supporting the brilliant businesses in our communities.”

With the platform to purchase the regional gift cards launching later this year, employers are also being urged to support other companies in their area by using the gift cards as part of their corporate rewards programme.