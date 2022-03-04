Aberdeenshire residents are encouraged to Make a Day of It

VisitAberdeenshire wants to inspire locals to ‘Make a Day of It’ out and about in Aberdeenshire this Spring and, in doing so, give hospitality and tourism businesses in the area a much-needed boost in the run up to Easter.

Chris Foy, chief executive officer for VisitAberdeenshire, said: “This multi-media campaign, supported by the VisitScotland Destination and Sector Marketing Fund, highlights the wonderful variety the region offers and illustrates how locals can enjoy a great day out here wherever they turn, with superb attractions and world class experiences only a short journey away.

“Visitors can enjoy new experiences nearby that they possibly weren’t aware of and help support the tourism sector at the same time.

Council leader Andy Kille (left) joins tourism managers and VisitAberdeenshire CEO Chris Foy (right) to promote the Make a Day of It campaign.

“While encouraging them to ‘Make a Day of It’, they may of course also want to take advantage of the great range of food, drink and accommodation across the north-east and make a night of it as well.”

Councillor Andy Kille, Leader of Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Our region boasts a wealth of beautiful towns and villages which continue to offer a wide range of retail, hospitality and leisure businesses and activities for both residents and visitors alike to enjoy all year round.

“After such a challenging time for all these businesses during the past two years, campaigns like Make a Day of It this Spring will provide us all with an opportunity to clearly demonstrate our support for the sector while enjoying tremendous days out and exploring new areas of Aberdeenshire.”

Pre-pandemic, direct tourism expenditure in the north-east contributed more than £730 million to the local economy every year, supporting almost 18,500 jobs across nearly 1400 diverse businesses.

The Destination and Sector Marketing Fund was created to boost and support the sustainable recovery of Scottish tourism, helping to reach new audiences within the domestic market.

Ken Massie, Head of Regional Leadership and Development at VisitScotland, said: “This is the second phase of supported activity for the region, with a city focus campaign already having benefited from Covid-19 recovery funding.

“I am really pleased to support this campaign, which I am sure will encourage locals to explore the array of amazing experiences and attractions available right on their doorstep whilst at the same time, giving a welcome boost to the tourism industry at this very challenging time.”

VisitAberdeenshire is the lead tourism agency for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

It promotes visitor experiences in the North-east to targeted audiences in the UK and overseas, but is also keen for people in the area to explore their own surroundings.

VisitAberdeenshire has collated experiences and suggestions of things to do on its website.

A map builder tool enables locals and visitors to plan their time in and around the region.