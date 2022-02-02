Ambitious plans for financial advisory firm

Jamie Smith, who has joined Phil Anderson Financial as Engagement Manager. (Pic: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia)

Despite the challenges the economy has seen over the last two years, the firm saw an increase in clients across each area of their service offering, in particular an increase in pension enquiries in 2021.

Following this growth, the business has expanded the team, with their latest appointment Jamie Smith joining as Engagement Manager.

Jamie brings a wealth of experience, previously holding positions in Sales, Marketing, Relationship Management and Events across The Archie Foundation, Northsound Radio and Ferguson Group.

Jamie will be responsible for engaging with new and current clients at Phil Anderson Financial Services.

This is part of their wider aim to provide exceptional customer service and provide the best advice to their clients.

Company founder and MD, Phil Anderson, said: “I am beyond thrilled that last year saw us experience our best year yet which is a testament to the committed and talented team we have.

"I’m delighted that as we continue to grow, we’re able to offer more employment opportunities and am excited to welcome Jamie to the team.

"It’s been a busy start to the year for us with ambitious plans for 2022...”

Jamie commented: “I’m delighted to join the team at Phil Anderson Financial Services.

"The firm has a fantastic reputation and I’m looking forward to helping build the next phase of the firm and brand.

"With various exciting opportunities, it will certainly be great to get back out to networking events and to talk to people face to face and find out how we can help them.”

In addition to achieving their highest turnover, and growing their team, the firm are set to expand their services to England this year with one of their current advisors Peter Brown moving to Yorkshire and a second financial advisor joining him.