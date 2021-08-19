Anonymous donor pays for Ellon United's new hospitality cabin

Miller Mathieson lends a hand digging the foundations for the new building that will carry his name.

The portable cabin which will house the facility is expected to arrive today (Thursday, August 19).

It will be named after the North Super League side’s long-time supporter and honorary chairman Miller Mathieson (83).

Sean Murray, a member of the football club’s committee, said the project had been planned for many years and would be a massive boost for the club.

Ground work has been carried out in preparation for the cabin’s arrival.

"Our donor asked us for the new facility to have Miller’s name, as a legacy going forward,” he said. "He loves his football and still follows the club home and away.

"Miller has been a great supporter of the club over the years. Latterly he's been watching the games from the Meadows Sports Centre, where there’s a little window overlooking the pitch, but the front of our new cabin will be all wiondows, providing a viewing area for Miller and some of his friends.

"It’ll also be used for teas, coffees and general hospitality, some food, pies etc.

"We’ll also be able to use it for committee meetings and hopefully for some corporate hospitality as well.

"We’re looking to get some of the sponsors to bring guests along to enjoy a match and some hospitality before after the game.

"It’s an exciting time for the club and I can’t wait to see the cabin in place.”

The whole facility is financed entirely by the anonymous donor, right down to the tables and chairs.

The arrival of the portable cabin has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the club is delighted it is nearly here.

"It’s been a long time in coming,” said Sean. “Covid has had an impact, but everyone has been in that situation, and there have been a few difficulties with materials. but we’re finally getting there.

"It’s going to be a massive boost for the club and will allow us to grow and move forward.

"Better facilities make the club more attractive for players to join and spectators to come along and support us.