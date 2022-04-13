AquaTerra secures Stena IceMAX contract

The six-figure contract with Stena Drilling, is the first the firm has awarded to AquaTerra

AquaTerra Group, based in Kintore, carried out an inspection programme on the Stena IceMAX - a 6th generation DP3 Drillship - while it was docked in Las Palmas in the Canary Islands.

The team conducted a 10-year In-Service Inspection Programme (IIP) of the drillship in accordance with DNVGL standards. The inspection programme utilised a range of non-destructive testing (NDT) techniques including Ultrasonic Testing, MPI and Eddy Current.

Advanced NDT technique Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing (PAUT) was also utilised to DNVGL standard to carry out inspections of bolts and pins in situ without the need for removing them from the structures, leading to significant reductions to the inspection schedule.

Inspections were completed on drilling and subsea equipment, critical welded structures throughout the vessel as well as hull thickness gauging. Other structures such as cranes and lifeboat davits were also inspected during the work scope.

Martin Longmuir, Inspection Manager at AquaTerra Group, said: “We were delighted to be trusted by Stena Drilling to carry out this important work on their fleet’s 6th generation ice class drillship vessel. This is the first time we have worked with Stena Drilling, and I hope that this will be the start of a long relationship between our businesses.

“Our team has the experience and capability to mobilise anywhere in the world at short notice to carry out work required by our clients - whether at a quayside in the Mediterranean or on a platform in the harshest environments the North Sea can throw at them.”

A spokesman for Stena Drilling said: “During Stena IceMAX’s extensive 10-year SPS scope AquaTerra played a key role in enabling a successful project delivered on time and on budget.