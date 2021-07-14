Autism charity to ‘adapt & thrive’ thanks to Scottish Government grant

Margaret Hodder, Chair of the Board, completing her Kiltwalk challenge

Whilst the charity has worked extremely hard to continue providing the level of support services required throughout the pandemic, it has not had the capacity for growth due to the various social distancing measures required.

Billy Alexander, CEO of Grampian Autistic Society explained: “The last fifteen months has been hugely challenging for us in just keeping our head above water and supporting those who really need our help.

"The Scottish Government Adapt & Thrive grant couldn’t have come at a better time as it will enable us to grow and develop our services to provide more much needed support across Grampian.”

The charity is now running a Playscheme for children and young people with Autism Spectrum Conditions in Aberdeen every day over the school summer holidays and for the first time, it is mirroring this service in Elgin, enabling children and their families throughout Moray to receive this much needed support.

Chair of Grampian Autistic Society, Margaret Hodder enthused: “I am really excited to see how the organisation continues to ‘adapt and thrive’ - we have big plans over the coming months and would encourage everyone to visit our new website and of course our very active social media channels to find out the support we provide in their area.”

To find out more about the organisation and how it may be able to help, please call 01224 277900 or email [email protected]

Grampian Autistic Society (GAS) has been supporting people with Autistic Spectrum Conditions for over 30 years. GAS is committed to being there from childhood through adulthood at every stage so that those affected by this neurodiverse condition have all the help and support they need to live full and happy lives.