Award-winning Kintore student graduates from SRUC

Ian Armstrong continued working on the family farm while studying at SRUC.

Ian – having started out studying veterinary medicine – decided to return to his rural roots and do a course that would improve his farm business management skills.

Four years later, he has worked his way up from an HNC to an Honours degree in Rural Business Management and has been awarded the William J Ferguson Quaich for best fourth year RBM student, and is joint winner of the SAAVA / CAAV Valuation Prize for Best Valuation Project.

He is now joining local estate agency firm Galbraith in Aberdeen to begin work as a graduate rural surveyor.

Throughout his studies, Ian (22) continued to run the family farm of 200 lambing ewes and 1000 store lambs and improve his shearing skills, moving from being a novice shearer to a professional shearer. He also found time to compete in badminton and enjoy his hobbies of climbing and windsurfing.

It is not surprising that his greatest challenge during his four years at SRUC was balancing his learning with other aspects of life.

“Over time, my study technique improved through planning and budgeting the suitable amount of time to complete the assessments,” he said. “I valued the teaching support the most during my time at SRUC. There is a diverse, enthusiastic and approachable team of staff to assist students. The small class sizes and open-door policy allowed for a high level of individual attention for students.”

Congratulating the graduates, SRUC principal Wayne Powell said the last 18 months had been incredibly challenging for everyone, but he had no doubt that SRUC as an organisation, and those graudatihng, would come out the other side stronger, more determined and more resilient.