Barratt North Scotland site managers named as best in the country for quality

Site managers Allan Barclay and Victoria Gray.

Known as the “Oscars of the housebuilding industry”, the National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in The Job Quality awards recognise the finest site managers from around the country. The North Scotland winners are:

Victoria Gray, Hopecroft development, Newmachar Brendan Saba, Huntingtower development , Dunkeld Scott MacNicol, Riverside Quarter development, Aberdeen Allan Barclay, Whiteland Coast development, Kintore

In total, site managers from Barratt Developments won 93 ‘Pride in the Job’ Quality awards this year. In Scotland, the housebuilder scooped 14 awards.

This is the 17th year in a row that Barratt has won more Pride in the Job Quality awards than any other housebuilder, showing its long-term commitment to building high quality homes.

These awards, now in their 41st year, rate site managers against key criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail.

The awards celebrate the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on-time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

Every site manager that is registered with the NHBC is automatically entered into the awards, with just 450 winners being selected from 11,000 entrants, showing how difficult they are to win.

These awards come off the back of a Barratt site manager being crowned the overall winner in last year’s awards.

Kirk Raine, Senior Site Manager, won the Supreme Award, the fifth time in the last six years that a Barratt site manager has won the top prize.

David Palmer, MD for Barratt North Scotland, said: “These awards showcase the best new homes and well-run sites. By winning so many awards, it demonstrates that we are building the highest quality homes in the country.