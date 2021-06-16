Blue Door shop reopens this weekend

The The Blue Door shop is based in the stables next door to the Methlick Parish Church

Known as the "The Blue Door” - the shop which is based in the stables next door to the Methlick Parish Church was established several years ago. In more recent years it has been run by Anita Hazel - who lives on a farm near Methlick.

Anita is a natural when it comes to interiors and making a house a home. She has a real eye for seeing how great quality second hand goods can transform a space and become treasured once more, or can be a very affordable way to decorate a house.

Rev Dr Will Stalder said: “For over a year Covid has obviously had a huge impact on the fund raising opportunities that the kirk has had so we are pleased that the Blue Door - our second hand shop is able to open up again. Thanks must go to all those who have made this possible. We hope that the weather is kind to us and whilst there are still restrictions in place people can enjoy socially distanced chats outside.

"Methlick has been fortunate to have been able to offer kirk services for a few months now and it is great to see a few more things beginning to happen again in the Parish like the Blue Door sales which are planned throughout the summer”