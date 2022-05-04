Board promotions to build on positive results for ANM Group

From left: David Green, Mike Macaulay, Grant Rogerson and Stuart Stephen. (Photo: Gregor Ksiazek)

The appointments come after former Chair Pete Watson stood down after five years in the post.

The changes come following the Group’s AGM where members were presented with a positive set of results for 2021 including a trading profit of £659,000, an overall increase in balance sheet value by £3.5m to £26.7m, and a rise of 10.3 per cent in throughput, to almost £131m in the auction operations.

Mike Macaulay takes up the role of chairman, Stuart Stephen is appointed vice chairman, and Dave Green deputy vice chairman.

ANM Group chairman, Mike Macaulay said: “I feel very privileged to be taking on this role at such an exciting time for the Group. The group’s diverse board is ideally placed to support members and customers from across industries, regardless of the challenges in the economic and political landscape.

“I look forward to working with Grant Rogerson and his team, supported by Stuart Stephen, Dave Green and the wider Board to ensure we continue to represent our members throughout our 150th anniversary year and beyond.”

Co-opted to the board in September 2013, Mr Macaulay brings a wide range of business skills and development experience and is one of the founding members and chairman of GPH Builders Merchants Ltd.

Mr Macaulay is also a director of Ringlink Scotland and chairman of Inverurie Loco Works Football Club and runs a small herd of Aberdeen-Angus cattle at his home in Kinellar.

Former president of the Turriff Show and director of the Royal Northern Agricultural Society, Stuart Stephen runs Thorneybank farm shop and farms the 700-acre family run enterprise at Netherthird, Rothienorman, comprising spring barley and grass.

Dave Green is the managing director of Duncan Farms at Muirden,Turriff – managing over 12,500 acres across the North and Northeast, with enterprises including egg laying, arable and breeding sheep.

Mr Green is also a partner in renewable energy firm, Muirden Energy, and along with his family runs a small arable farm.

Grant Rogerson, chief executive of ANM Group added: “The board changes come as we reflect on a successful year and the power of the co-operative delivering £370,000 in members reduced commissions alone.

"Our desire to continually innovate and invest in our business has resulted in another positive set of results and strong returns for our members and I look forward to continuing our current position of strength with new Board leadership from Mike, Stuart, and Dave.”

Established in 1872, ANM Group is one of the largest and most progressive producer-owned farming, food and finance businesses in Scotland and ranked in the Top 25 of UK co-operatives.