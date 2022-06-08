Bold ambition: PR firm doubles team amid rapid growth

Pauline Smith, Louise Garden, Mark McCluskie, Eilidh McCluskie, Natisha Burnett, Georgina Hay

The Oldmeldrum-based firm have appointed Mark McCluskie as their first Technical Director, while Georgina Hay and Louise Garden have joined as PR Account Managers.

Technical Director, Mark, is spearheading Bold St’s new videography service offering. With a background in broadcasting and engineering R&D, Mark is well-placed to drive this new service, as well as leading on bringing further new service lines into the business over the course of this year.

New Account Managers, Georgina and Louise, bring the team’s headcount to 6. As part of the Bold St team, they will be delivering PR and Marketing strategies to support the firm’s ever-growing client base.

Bold St Media works with B2B and B2C clients, from start-ups to established SMEs, across a spectrum of different sectors, both locally and nationally. In the last 6 months alone, they have attracted new clients in sports and healthcare, the third sector, professional services (HR), and a national B2C wellness brand. In addition to these, a significant proportion of the firm’s existing clients have been with them for an average of 4 years, despite the challenging times during the pandemic.

Founder and Managing Director, Eilidh McCluskie, said: “I launched the business 6 years ago this summer, with the intention of applying my PR experience in a way that would be true to my core values. I wanted to cultivate a business that puts people at the core of everything we do – both team members and clients. As we approach our 6th birthday this summer, I’m very proud of Bold St’s success, but equally proud that we have achieved it in our own unique way.