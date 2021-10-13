Boost for poorly pets as Inverurie vet practice unveils plans for £250k revamp

Clinical director Charlie Carnochan with vet nurse Josie McBride and Alfie the dog (Photo: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia)

Donview Veterinary Centre is also investing in new technology to provide an even better service for poorly pets being treated at its practice at Blackhall Industrial Estate.

Clients will benefit as the number of consult rooms will be increased from three to five so the practice can expand the number of patients being seen and increase services available to include physiotherapy, acupuncture, veterinary nurse clinics and more specialist services to treat a wider range of issues.

Donview Vets is also planning to create a large room upstairs so they can host client evenings and education events about pet health.

Other improvements include:

Addition of a third theatre to enable more specialised operations and referrals; Dental room with radiography; Refurbished imaging room with upgraded x-ray machines; Separate instruments room for sterilisation of surgical kits; Large open plan office for team members

Vets and nurses will also be able to enjoy revamped facilities, including two bedrooms for on-call vets working overnight, a kitchen, shower room, relaxation area with lockers and a training room for team members to advance their skills and learning.

The project will cost £175,000 and will be the biggest investment in the practice and has been made possible with funding from VetPartners.

Donview Vets clinical director Charlie Carnochan said: “The practice already had excellent facilities, but this investment will put us as the top of the game and really enhance what we do for clients and their pets.

“It will create a great environment to work in, which is so important for our team members. We want it to be a place where people really want to come to work and have the best available equipment and technology so they can provide a great service for our clients and their pets.