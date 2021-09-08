Business Gateway provides dram good support for Ellon distillery tour company

Business Gateway has helped give Still Tours Scotland a boost.

Ellon-based Still Tours Scotland provides premium whisky adventures and tailored tours that allow customers to create their very own itinerary, based around their chosen destinations, to visit the best distilleries Scotland has to offer.

Named as ‘Best Bespoke Whisky Distillery Tours’ at the 2021 UK Enterprise Awards, Still Tours’ offering spans Speyside, Islay and The Highlands.

Still Tours Business Development Manager, Lucinda Craig, approached Business Gateway Aberdeen City & Shire for start-up support with a business plan that would take Still Tours from concept to cash.

Business Gateway helped the Still Tours Scotland team get creative during lockdown, helping them host virtual whisky and gin tastings in partnership with co-owners, the Ellon Whisky Shop.

Skills developed through DigitalBoost helped the team to create a new website, which has had 150,000 hits and over 10,000 sign ups since launching in 2020. Still Tours also used its newfound skills to enhance the brand’s presence on social media, which now has a collective following of over 8,000 across all its platforms.

Following the success of the virtual events, the business is now able to offer in-person, bespoke tours that are fully compliant with Covid-19 regulations.

Lucinda said: “After a long career in the oil and gas industry, launching my own business during a global pandemic was daunting. The advisers at Business Gateway gave me the confidence to pursue a dream I had for a long time. I can’t thank the team enough for their ongoing advice and support, which has been invaluable for starting and growing my business.”

Maryann Bove, Business Adviser at Business Gateway, said: “Lucinda’s enthusiasm for Still Tours shone through from the very beginning, and her hard work has really paid off. Whatever the occasion, Still Tours is sure to offer a fun day out for all.