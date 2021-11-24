Care home provider achieves IIP Gold accreditation

Meallmore staff celebrating the IIP Gold accreditation

For nearly 30 years, Investors in People has been recognised internationally as a leading people accreditation. By achieving this award, Meallmore is demonstrating its commitment to its people.

Fewer than 1,000 organisations in the whole of the UK currently have IIP Gold Accreditation, and only 62 of those are classified as care providers – with just six in Scotland.

Meallmore operates 26 care homes across Scotland, including Auchtercrag House in Ellon and The Grove in Inverurie.

The accreditation is the culmination of a three year process, which assesses how the organisation leads, supports and improves its people. After an initial assessment, all staff are surveyed and some are interviewed to indicate how they feel about working at the company and how they’re supported.

The report deemed that ‘through 2020-2021 and the challenges associated with COVID-19 pandemic’, Meallmore has shown ‘the ethos and philosophy of a ‘gold-standard organisation’, and ‘clearly demonstrate a shared sense of purpose, together with a common set of values, leadership behaviours; and philosophy of care’. It further added, ‘your principles and values were not only highly visible – yet also provided a clear roadmap throughout COVID-19.’

Valid for three years and regularly assessed throughout this period, a gold accreditation demonstrates that all staff and leadership take full ownership of the practices in place to support people, and are actively trying to make work better for the entire team.

Meallmore employs over 1,700 members of staff, working in 26 care homes around Scotland.