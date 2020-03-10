Come and find out about Volunteering with the National Trust for Scotland during March

If you’re looking to gain experience; explore new places; meet new people and make a difference, volunteering with the National Trust for Scotland in the North East offers a wealth of opportunities.

Every year nearly 4,000 enthusiastic volunteers donate their time to projects, properties and events at the National Trust for Scotland. Their invaluable contribution is a vital part of our conservation work and goes a long way towards helping us care for some of Scotland’s most iconic and beautiful places.

Volunteer roles are flexible and can work around your existing commitments, be it family, studies or work. You can volunteer anything from 2 hours per week upwards, depending on your individual circumstances. Full training and support will be provided for all of our roles.

So whether you’re looking to gain experience in the heritage sector or visitor services; develop your interest in nature conservation; explore new places or simply meet new people, volunteering with us offers a wide range of opportunities.

To give people an idea of some of the opportunities available at our properties in the North East of Scotland, you are invited to come along to one of our Volunteering Open Days:

• Crathes Castle – Sunday 15 March 11am – 4pm

• House of Dun – Saturday 21 March 11am – 4pm

• Haddo House – Sunday 29 March 11am – 4pm

David Wright, the National Trust for Scotland’s Business Manager for the North East said: “At the Trust, there’s a role for everyone! Volunteering doesn’t have to be a slog – we’ve got a wide range of projects that are suited to all ages. That’s why we have volunteers aged from 4 to 94.

“As Scotland’s largest conservation charity, we have a huge ongoing responsibility to nurture our natural landscapes; support our rich wildlife; tend our beautiful gardens; maintain our magnificent castles and mansions; and conserve the numerous national treasures in our care.

“So, if you’re inspired by our work, then come along and get involved and find a volunteering opportunity.”