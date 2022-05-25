Contract wins sparks staffing increase for Kintore firm

Phil Reid, Managing Director at J+S Subsea

With 22 personnel currently on the team at the Kintore-based business, up to six more are set to join their ranks this year with subsea control engineers likely to be in demand as the company seeks to expand its portfolio with a foray into renewables and controls.

Some 18 months since a management buyout of the subsea controls engineering division of SEA (part of Cohort plc) created J+S Subsea Limited, in-demand core services include the design of electrical distribution units and jumpers to reinstate power on assets, and the design of bespoke subsea electrical and hydraulic distribution assemblies.

Demand has been further augmented by the soaring popularity of the Legacy Locker, an open industry portal for the reuse, refurbishment and recycling of subsea equipment which experienced a surge in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic creating supply shortages.

J+S Subsea Limited are set to welcome more staff over the coming months.

Simultaneously, an upturn in new work from emerging marketplaces has seen J+S Subsea Limited deploy client representatives on decommissioning projects and IRM campaigns whilst technicians and engineers have been busy carrying out electrical diagnostics on clients’ assets.

Ongoing bidding for renewables and decommissioning work is also ensuring sustainability through diversity, and recent successes include the design and installation of a fibre optic and high voltage junction box, for client 23 Degrees Renewables, on their bespoke tracked trencher tool. Ongoing growth plans are set to take another significant stride forward with the recent news that the business has been selected for the Fit 4 Offshore Renewables (F4OR) catapult programme.