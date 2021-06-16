Crerar Hotels combats crisis with investment

Thainstone House is part of Crerar Hotels' portfolio.

The hotel group, which own Thainstone House, is currently on the look-out for around 35 employees across its portfolio and has committed more than £1 million towards attracting, retaining and developing the best talent.

Not only is the group making a financial commitment at a time when many businesses are tightening their budgetary belts, the group has also unveiled a tranche of revamped employee benefits to set it apart from others in the industry.

The range of ‘lifestyle benefits’ being introduced include contributions towards driving lessons, paid time off the day children start primary school, a compulsory day off on employees’ birthdays and pet bereavement leave, the first hospitality company to do so in the country.

As well as investing in recruitment and people development – with the launch of the Crerar Academy – the hotel group is keen to help employees develop their skill set and gain qualifications through working in the hospitality industry.

Crerar Hotels CEO, Chris Wayne-Wills, said: “We’re coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic in a relatively fortunate position regarding our ability to invest in attracting and retaining talent.

"We planned meticulously for the impact Brexit was set to have on the industry’s workforce, so we are ahead of the game.

“There’s no doubt that the hospitality industry is in crisis when it comes to availability of skills – a crisis we have all met far sooner than expected due to the double impact of the pandemic and the fall-out of Brexit.

“In response we’ve accelerated our plans that are focused on not only becoming an employer of choice within the Scottish hospitality industry, but to become a first-choice employer regardless of sector.”

The Crerar Academy and enhanced employee benefits is aimed at attracting a committed workforce looking to forge a career with Crerar Hotels.