Crerar Hotels reboots ‘I Choose’ campaign

Thainstone House Hotel Spa in Inverurie

Crerar Hotels, whose portfolio includes Thainstone House in Inverurie, has launched a dedicated quiz aimed at tailoring breaks to travellers – whether they’re looking to inject some adventure or take a more relaxed approach.

Part of a reboot of the group’s ‘I Choose’ campaign for spring and summer, the quiz launches as the group revealed it has witnessed a boost in traveller confidence and an appetite for holidays in Scotland – with almost half of all bookings coming in 60-90 days in advance of stays.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “We successfully tapped into personalisation when we initially launched ‘I Choose’ to time with the lifting of travel restrictions in 2021 and the re-introduction of freedoms many of us had missed when the pandemic kicked in.

“We were already sending out preference forms to guests a week before their stays which were very well received – with more than 80 per cent filling them in with pre-arrival preferences.

"This year we wanted to build on this, ensuring that guests not only have their every whim catered to on arrival, but that we’re front and centre when it comes to helping them select the perfect break, in the ideal location with a fantastic itinerary.

“With our booking statistics showing a real surge in travellers booking stays two-to-three months in advance, people are putting real confidence in us to deliver a slice of authentic Scottish hospitality that suits their tastes – whether it’s chilling by the coast or ramping up the adventure in some of the country’s most rugged landscapes.

“It’s a real sign of the times that people have faith they can travel without limits on their freedoms almost exactly two years after they were taken away with the imposition of lockdown.”

Those who complete the quiz will also be entered into a draw to be in with the chance of winning the perfect summer break.