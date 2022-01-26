Denholm Environmental announce investment, job creation and commitment

Managing Director Brian Ritchie pictured with some of the new Denholm Environmental fleet

Denholm Environmental Limited was recently created to provide world-class liquid waste management, specialist industrial cleaning and process decontamination services.

Now, the company is gearing up for growth and has announced that it is ploughing £700,000 into its fleet, including the addition of three new vacuum tankers and the imminent start of a move to investing in electric commercial vehicles from 2022 as part of the company’s sustainable and environmental transport strategy.

Up to 25 additional jobs are to be created at Denholm Environmental’s premises in Invergordon, Grangemouth and Inverurie where the existing yard facility at Souterford Avenue, Inverurie has recently been upgraded to provide more space.

Work also included the installation of systems to improve water recovery, recycling and rainwater capture within the water jetting facility to assist the company in meeting their sustainability goals. This follows the recent completion of a new, ten-year lease agreement which underlines the company’s long-standing commitment to its Aberdeenshire headquarters.

Denholm Environmental Managing Director Brian Ritchie said: “As we intensify our focus on growth and sustainability strategies, it is crucial for us to have in place the best people and infrastructure.

"This investment and the creation of additional jobs will ensure that we are correctly positioned to meet the needs of a growing client base throughout the country, helping us to broaden our horizons in both existing and new marketplaces.”

Denholm Environmental is a leading one-stop, turnkey provider of specialist industrial services, liquid waste management and decontamination solutions to the oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, utilities, brewing & distilling, marine, construction and aquaculture industries including general commercial and domestic clients.