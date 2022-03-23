Discover Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire once again
At least 20 tourism and events businesses from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will connect with tour operators and travel agents from around the world at a brand-new travel trade event next month.
Discover Scotland 2022 will for the first time this year, combine an online business-to-business event, known as Discover Scotland: Reconnect 2022, taking place on April 5-7, with five regional showcases, known as Discover Scotland: Live Showcase to then be held in May and September 2022, promoting trade-ready Scottish tourism businesses to key buyers from 21 international markets.
Exhibitors include Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums; the Gordon Highlanders Museum; the Aberdeen Altens Hotel; Candacraig; Braemar Highland Games Visitor Centre; Peterhead Prison Museum; Deetour – the Northern Highlights Pass; Aberdeenshire Highland Cattle; VisitAberdeenshire and Grampian Escapes and Tours Limited.
It is the only travel trade series that exclusively promotes Scotland as a visitor destination and enables Scottish businesses to connect with key buyers from around the globe to help attract visitors.
Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland Regional Leadership Director, said: “It is encouraging to see so many tourism businesses from the region signed up to Discover Scotland 2022, and I am especially pleased to see so many new businesses signing up to this event.”