Discover Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire once again

The travel trade event will build on pandemic recovery (Pic:VisitScotland / Luigi Di Pasquale)

Discover Scotland 2022 will for the first time this year, combine an online business-to-business event, known as Discover Scotland: Reconnect 2022, taking place on April 5-7, with five regional showcases, known as Discover Scotland: Live Showcase to then be held in May and September 2022, promoting trade-ready Scottish tourism businesses to key buyers from 21 international markets.

Exhibitors include Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums; the Gordon Highlanders Museum; the Aberdeen Altens Hotel; Candacraig; Braemar Highland Games Visitor Centre; Peterhead Prison Museum; Deetour – the Northern Highlights Pass; Aberdeenshire Highland Cattle; VisitAberdeenshire and Grampian Escapes and Tours Limited.

It is the only travel trade series that exclusively promotes Scotland as a visitor destination and enables Scottish businesses to connect with key buyers from around the globe to help attract visitors.