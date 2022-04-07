Do you fancy taking part in the live televised session?

Grab your tickets now for the show

The team has been busy filming in cities across the country, and in two weeks time it’s the people of Aberdeen’s chance to have their say. Would you like to take part on the evening of Wednesday, April 20.

Visit www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight and click ‘Apply to the Audience’, then select a location near you.

Debate Night is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland that gives you the opportunity to put your questions to some of the country’s key decision-makers and public figures.

Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Are you retired, self-employed or just starting out in the workplace?