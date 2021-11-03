Double award success for Nisa Greens of Ellon

The retailer won two prizes at the SLR Awards.

The local retailing sector in Scotland has shone brighter than most over the last 18 months as stores across the country proved to be lifelines for countless communities across Scotland.

Nisa Greens of Ellon scooped two awards and the ceremony – Off-Trade Retailer of the Year and Scottish Brands Retailer of the Year.

The event saw dozens of retailers from across the country recognised and rewarded for their heroic efforts during the pandemic, helping keep communities stocked with daily essentials and proving a focal point for the many customers who came to rely on them more than ever before.

SLR Publisher Antony Begley said: “The last 18 months have been the most challenging that the local retailing sector in Scotland has ever faced but, as they always do, Scotland’s local retailers more than rose to the challenge.

"When supermarkets were struggling to get stock onto the shelves, local retailers demonstrated the creativity and ingenuity they are renowned for to ensure that every community across Scotland had access to the daily essentials they required.

"Every local retailer in Scotland deserves enormous praise and recognition for the role they have played over the last 18 months.”