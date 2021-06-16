Ellon chef to cook up a storm at virtual showcase

Craig Wilson will be taking part in the showcase

The virtual cookery demonstrations will be featured as part of the hybrid event, which takes place from June 14-20.

Films of the chefs demonstrating their signature dishes will be available as part of the on-demand content for viewers to watch for free.

Each chef will demonstrate two dishes.

Craig Wilson, aka the Kilted Chef, of Eat on the Green in Ellon gets innovative with Scotch Aberdeen Angus beef tacos made with Aberdeen butteries, followed by pink peppered strawberry and basil kebabs with rhubarb and gin meringues for dessert. Passionate about using local produce, Craig was one of the youngest chefs to achieve 2 AA rosettes for his culinary skills.

Wendy Barrie, Cookery Theatre Co-ordinator at the Showcase, said: “I guarantee, whatever your cooking skills, you will learn tips from these experts and be highly entertained along the way. Their year-round support of Scottish produce is absolute and their loyalty to the Royal Highland over the years outstanding.

“By sharing their recipes, there’s no excuse for you not to be inspired and enjoy a feast. Cook along at home or simply sit back and enjoy the delicious demonstrations by some of Scotland’s top chefs from the comfort of your sofa!”