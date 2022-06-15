Ellon takeaway plans deferred for second time

The plans would see part of the Greens of Ellon shop converted into a takeaway.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Formartine area committee considered the application again on Tuesday this way.

Gorkem Gorur had applied to the local authority in a bid to convert part of the Greens of Ellon shop.

His agent Michael Ritchie said it would “add to the area’s character, footfall and employment, and increase the choice of food and fare in the town centre”.

He added: “It ticks all the boxes as far as we are concerned in terms of being a suitable development in this location.”

Councillor Isobel Davidson asked if there was a potential tenant and what kind of food would be sold there.

Mr Ritchie revealed that there was “someone in mind” who would serve a “variety of things” including fried foods, kebabs, pizzas and chips.

The committee were told that the proposed takeaway would be open seven days a week from noon to 11pm.

Councillor Derek Ritchie asked where customers would be expected to park while visiting.

Meanwhile Cllr Gillian Owen asked if the tenant could do anything to stop “indiscriminate” parking up the narrow Schoolhill Road.

Local members were told that customers would use the existing car parks in The Square or the on-street parking along Station Road.

Councillor Paul Johnston said he wanted more information about where the bins for the takeaway would be stored.

Cllr Owen then suggested that members carry out a site visit to learn more.

She said: “It is an extremely narrow road which can be very busy at times and I think people can see first hand the layout, the parking and the narrowness of the road. I think it would help people to draw a conclusion.”

Members unanimously agreed to a site visit.

Eight locals wrote to the council to object to the proposal. They raised concerns about road safety, litter and odour, while others said the town did not need more food outlets. One objector even said the new eatery would see Ellon become a “super fast food takeaway highway”.