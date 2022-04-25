Ellon takeaway proposal set to be approved

If approved, the plans would see part of the Greens of Ellon shop converted into a hot food outlet.

Mr Gorkem Gorur had applied to Aberdeenshire Council in a bid to change part of the Greens of Ellon shop into a hot food outlet.

If the plan is given the go-ahead the new takeaway would feature counter space, a kitchen area and a customer waiting area.

The proposal has not proved to be too popular with locals as eight residents wrote to the local authority to voice their objections.

Those against the plan raised concerns about litter, odour and road safety.

They also believe that Ellon has enough fast food outlets and does not need any more.

Fiona Mills said the town needed “The type of retail that will keep shoppers in Ellon. Small businesses and market traders with a variety of goods rather than yet another takeaway.

“Make Ellon somewhere to be proud of visiting and being a part of, not the super fast food takeaway highway, litter strewn, bird messed, lack of no fee parking that is has become.”

One objector, Graham Booth, said: “It’s a dangerous area already and a new takeaway will just make it worse causing more problems to the public.”

While David Brown raised worries about the takeaway’s location leading to potential accidents.

He said: “Where the premises is located is a hazard pinch point with road traffic coming from several directions, which could increase the risk of accidents given there would be increased numbers of people visiting the premise and having to cross roads to access their vehicles in the nearby car parks.”

However one resident, Joseph Gray, backed the proposal and said it would be “great to have the unit filled and increase the choice available in the town”.

Despite these concerns council planners have recommended that the proposal be approved.

They believe the change of use would “add to the area’s character” by having the new business in the town centre.

They also argued that the new outlet would add to Ellon’s footfall and support local employment.