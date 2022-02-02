Environmental tech firm targets expansion into new markets

With multibillion-pound offshore windfarm projects recently being awarded development rights around the coast of Scotland, this vital industry is set for a period of rapid growth.

Oldemeldrum-based Recycl8 has developed a pioneering low-carbon concrete solution aimed at helping windfarm operators to reduce their carbon footprint. The start-up works in collaboration with the waste-to-energy and global construction industries to transform Incinerator Bottom Ash (IBA) normally destined for landfill into a high-performing, low-carbon concrete solution.

Opportunities in the renewables sector have prompted the appointment of Lloyd Duncan as the firm’s first Energy and Renewables Adviser.

Lloyd Duncan, Energy and Renewables Adviser at Recycl8

In his new role Lloyd will leverage his extensive construction and energy industry experience to explore current opportunities for low-carbon concrete supply within the renewable energy sectors. His remit will also include ensuring that the company pre-qualifies for the supply of high-strength, low-carbon concrete within the associated supply chain networks of the wind power sector.

Founder and Managing Director of Recycl8, Ian Skene, said: “We’re delighted to have Lloyd on board at this major milestone in our business journey, applying his experience from the energy and renewables sectors to both our operations and our strategic development.

"He has already made a very positive impact in helping us to align the company with UK regional offshore wind ‘clusters’ – a collaboration between developers and the regional supply chain, public sector and education bodies striving to develop offshore wind farms utilising new technologies.”

Lloyd added: “I’m honoured to be joining the Recycl8 team, and bringing together my 30 years’ experience from the subsea sector and SME start-ups to this game-changing Aberdeenshire business, with global ambitions. Being able to apply my previous experience to assist Recycl8 navigate into different markets is an exciting prospect.”