Film-Ocean’s growth & future expansion drives investment for a purpose-built complex

Artist impression of the new facilities.

The bespoke development is due for completion late summer 2022.

The development represents a significant investment for Film-Ocean with the design and capacity of the project driven by future growth and development plans.

The new facility will accommodate the demands and needs of the business and its employees with modern office, meeting and conference facilities. The large workshop is designed to accommodate the company’s expanding ROV fleet, with designated equipment maintenance and test areas.

A key element of the new test facilities is a 5m3 Test Tank with an overhead gantry crane to accommodate wet testing of ROVs and tooling.

The test tank includes innovative features such as a ‘flow generator’ to simulate subsurface currents ensuring the testing of equipment is as realistic, to the prospective working environments, as possible.

Client engagement features include an observation viewing platform for visitors, inspection areas, along with technical auditing facilities with CCTV coverage of underwater testing facilities.

The new development will offer a dedicated Remote Onshore Control Room to support remote inspection and ROV operations.

Film-Ocean has recently delivered a successful campaign for 'Remote Support' during an inspection work scope.

The service allowed onshore based Inspection, CP and NDT specialists access and control offshore equipment for the project's duration.

Film-Ocean continues to invest significantly in expanding its ROV fleet.

Scott Jenney, Film-Ocean CEO said: "2021 has been an extremely busy year for Film-Ocean, and it’s reassuring to see we remain a trusted service provider for our expanding client base.