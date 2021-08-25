Fresh faces at Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace’s Inverurie branch

From left: Nicola Thomas, Kim Smart and Rachael Morrison

Following continued demand for legal, financial and estate agency services, the firm has welcomed Kim Smart, Rachael Morrison and Nicola Thomas to the well-established office.

Kim joins from Ledingham Chalmers as an Associate Solicitor and Branch Principal. With over 10 years of residential property experience and a wealth of local knowledge, Kim – who holds a BA in Law and Management from Robert Gordon University, as well as an LLB and DPLP – will bring her considerable strengths to the Inverurie team and the wider firm.

Recently qualified solicitor Rachael, who has experience in both residential and rural property, as well as private client law, studied for both her LLB and DPLP at RGU and will provide conveyancing support to Kim, while Property Consultant Nicola has an extensive understanding of residential property sales and valuations in and around the north-east.

Bill Barclay, head of the Residential Property Department, said: “We have continued to provide support to clients as they move home throughout the pandemic, and as restrictions ease further we are well placed to assist residential property clients as the market improves.

“We are delighted to have secured such impressive local talent and look forward to the contribution they will make to RCCW’s continued success in the sector and region.”

Managing Partner Callum McDonald added: “We are delighted to be able to attract experienced staff with proven credentials and familiarity with the local area, and wish Kim, Rachael and Nicola all the best for their future careers with RCCW.”

As well as new faces arriving at the Inverurie branch, the building on the town’s North Street has undergone a facelift with new signage and window displays installed.

Kim said: “With a fresh look inside and outside the branch, we are all looking forward to welcoming people from around the region and helping them on the next step of their property journey."