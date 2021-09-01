Funding boost for north-east accountancy firm

Steven Mearns with Inverurie branch staff, Barry McCabe.

Its new Inverurie office, which opened in July 2021, has already enjoyed a buoyant level of business.

Having created 12 new jobs, it is hoped that a further two jobs will be created over the coming months as demand for services continues to grow.

The business is owned and managed by chartered accountants Steven Mearns and Cameron Allan, whose ambitious five-year business strategy includes opening a further office in Aberdeen’s city-centre over the next 12 months.

Located on Inverurie High Street, the premises was purchased through the Royal Bank of Scotland funding, with a significant refurbishment carried out by local tradesmen before opening.

Steven said: The last 18 months have been difficult but as the economy settles, we’re incredibly proud to have enjoyed a healthy level of business since we started to welcome the Inverurie community through our doors.

“The funding enabled by Royal Bank of Scotland provided us with the confidence to open the Inverurie branch and we’re grateful for their support which has accelerated our ambitious business strategy.”