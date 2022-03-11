Gibbs of Inverurie rebrands as Mitchell Scott as focus shifts to bespoke Highland wear

Celebrating 40 years in business, Gibbs of Inverurie in Market Place rebranded as Mitchell Scott at the weekend, in a move that will see the family-owned retailer shift its focus to kilt hire whilst continuing to build on its own bespoke Highland wear.

For owners Barry and Janice Gibb, it’s business as usual as they have been using the name Mitchell Scott for several years within their tailored branding side, derived from both their families through the generations.

Barry said: “The name has been used to identify our bespoke tailored brand for years, but that side of the business has grown enormously recently. Therefore, we’ve decided to focus on Highland wear and tailoring as the core of the business, hence shifting away from stocking other menswear.”

Barry Gibb, at the former Gibbs of Inverurie shop, now rebranded as Mitchell Scott.

Mitchell Scott officially launched the new name at their first event in two years at Your Wedding Exhibition which was held at P&J Live. The last two years have been the most difficult and disruptive years the company has ever experienced as the wedding side of the business took a big hit. But since restrictions were lifted, they have seen a huge return and look to the year ahead with great confidence in what they have to offer. Their extensive range of Highland wear showcases more than 100 outfit combinations and they expect to expand the tailoring side by least 75 per cent.

As one of Aberdeenshire’s leading retailers and kilt hire businesses, the company was originally an outdoor and workwear shop, set up in 1982 in West High Street by Barry’s parents, Robert and Jennifer Gibb. When Barry joined the family business in 1993, he took the business in a different direction, diversifying into Highland wear.

Barry added: “The Gibbs name has become renowned as a men’s retailer and it continues to be a family-run business. However, we’ve evolved over the years and are now shifting the focus due to the demand for bespoke tailoring and Highland wear.

"I started out with just 40 kilts and jackets back in the early 90s and we now average around 150 kilt hires a week in the height of season. We’ve started 2022 with over 50 appointments for our tailoring service and envisage this to grow considerably throughout the year with people travelling from as far afield as Edinburgh and Glasgow for the experience.

"We have lots of plans but fundamentally for our customers, the face of the business won’t change apart from the name above the door.”