Hiretech marks Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Staff mark the planting of the Queen?s Green Canopy tree at Hiretech Limited

A sycamore sapling has been planted at the company’s headquarters at Fintray as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), a UK-wide initiative which invites people to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

A commemorative plaque mounted on granite has been installed alongside the tree as a reminder of the special occasion.

The tree has also been registered on the interactive map on the Queen’s Green Canopy website at queensgreencanopy.org/

Andy Buchan, CEO at Hiretech, said: “We felt it was a great opportunity to commemorate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee whilst also making a positive contribution to the environment.

"We have previously planted over 600 trees across our site and have plans to plant more in the near future, in a continued effort to further offset our carbon footprint.

"Our local woodlands have endured significant devastation during the recent storms, so the addition of new trees goes some way to re-establishing a positive environmental impact locally.”

The tree has also been regarded as a visible reminder of the company’s Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade, an accolade the company proudly received in 2020.

Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Sandy Manson, who previously presented the company with the prestigious award, said: "I am delighted that Hiretech are participating in the Queen's Green Canopy as we come together across the country to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.

"Given Her Majesty's special connection with Aberdeenshire, I hope we see many other people and organisations planting trees as it is such a fitting and enduring way to mark this historic and remarkable milestone."

Hiretech, which offers equipment rental and personnel supply to the energy and marine industries, to support hydraulics, well service, pipeline, chemical cleaning, decommissioning, subsea and renewable activities, has established itself through the successful delivery of a wide range of projects worldwide.