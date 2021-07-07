Home and abroad charity push by pipeline engineering specialist STATS Group

The Kintore-based company has donated to a range of local charities and groups, while its international bases in USA, Canada, Malaysia, Qatar and Abu Dhabi will each have £1,000 at their disposal to donate to good causes.

STATS donated £500 to the refurbishment of Kintore Town House, £245 to AberNecessities which supports disadvantaged families, and £250 each to KiltWalk for Arthritis and Cash for Kids.

The company’s chosen charity is Westhill-based SensationALL which provides therapy-based activities and services for children and adults living with any support need or disability. The charity will receive £1,000 in addition to £255 raised by various staff fundraising efforts.

Internationally, donations will be made to the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation in the USA, Paws Rescue in Qatar, Emirates Red Crescent in Abu Dhabi, and Dignity for Children Foundation in Malaysia, while in Canada staff have chosen to donate to a memorial in honour of a vendor the STATS Canada team worked closely with and who passed away suddenly.

Lead workshop technician Scott Paterson, who competes in Brisca F2 motor racing events, has also received £750 to support his campaign which involves racing at tracks throughout the UK and Ireland.

STATS Group’s charity chair, Moira Cook, said: “As a company we are very happy to support a number of superb charities and initiatives in our communities across the world. As well as monetary donations, our staff have given up their time to carry out manual tasks such as painting fencing at a local charity and to help in other volunteer roles.

“We also had a global initiative to encourage staff in all our regions to get out and about, walking, cycling or running and to count up the miles. Collectively we walked 5,000 miles, and there is no reason why we can’t walk 5,000 more.”