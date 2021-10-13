Homebase kickstarts new jobs for young people in Inverurie

From left: Cameron MacKenzie, Jason Stewart, Daniel Millar and Shane Morrison

The Scheme has generated four jobs in the Inverurie store, giving people aged 16-24 in the local area the chance to learn valuable new skills, gain real life work experience and build confidence so that they are prepared to take on the challenges and exciting prospects in the bright careers that lie ahead.

Inverurie’s newest team members include Shane Morrison, Jason Stewart, Cameron MacKenzie and Daniel Millar who found their employment impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic and chose the Scheme to supercharge their professional development.

Cameron, who is immunosuppressed, found the first months of the pandemic challenging.

He said: “I had to shield during Covid-19 which made it difficult for me to find a job.

"After searching for almost two years, I came across the scheme through my universal credit work coach.

"And I’m so glad I did.

"There are so many ways for me to develop my skills for the future at Homebase.”

Shane was similarly impacted: “I was made redundant a few days before the first lockdown and found it really difficult to find my next role.

"After applying for 40 different jobs and going through 11 interviews, I secured a place on the scheme!”

When job searching, Daniel was keen to join the Homebase team.

He said: “I’d heard about the great work culture and as I’m local to the Inverurie store, I jumped at the chance to get a place on the Scheme.

"In the long term, I’d like to continue in my role at Homebase – using what I learn in the next six months to find my real passion.”

And Jason said he values the range of opportunities in the Scheme most.

He said: “I really enjoy retail work and was looking for a new challenge in my next role.

"The Scheme provides great support for me to develop my confidence and skills in the workplace – building on my work in previous roles.”