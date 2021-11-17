Hotel group announces festive guest ‘Advent’

Bubbles and candles replace partridges in pear trees with 12 Days of Crerar

The Scottish hotel group – which owns Thainstone House in Inverurie – has announced it will launch ’12 Days of Crerar’ – a festive treat for some lucky guests – next month.

For the 12 days leading up to Christmas, one room at each hotel or inn will include a special gift which guests will find upon checking in.

Crerar Hotels, which has seven four- and five-star properties in some of Scotland’s most scenic locations, has partnered up with other Scottish brands to surprise and delight guests in the run-up to the festive season.

Gifts will include ishga spa products, Cairn Candle Co candles or Henriot Champagne from de Burgh Wine Merchants, as well as experiences in the hotels such as afternoon tea or complimentary drinks.

Scott McDonald, General Manager of Thainstone House in Inverurie, said: “It‘s never too early to spread a little Christmas cheer and we thought World Kindness Day was the perfect time to announce 12 Days of Crerar – which will kick off in a month’s time.

“Everyone loves an advent calendar but instead of just receiving a tiny chocolate we have some really nice surprises waiting behind some of our guest room doors, and thanks to our friends at ishga, de Burgh Wine Merchants and Cairn Candle Co., we can really spoil those staying with us in the lead up to the big day.

“For those thinking about getting away before Christmas, I would recommend booking now.

"We’re already seeing a real surge in December bookings and there really is no better time to get away – especially with the chance to win an early Christmas treat.”

12 Days of Crerar Christmas runs from December 14 to 25 at Glencoe Inn, Oban Bay Hotel, Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, Deeside Inn, Golf View Hotel & Spa and Thainstone House.

Founded by Paddy Crerar CBE, Crerar Hotels’ collection of seven four- and five-star properties in some of Scotland most breath-taking locations includes five luxury hotels and two idyllic inns.