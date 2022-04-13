Innovator in independent living celebrates 50-year landmark

Charity founder Dr Margaret Blackwood

Since 1972, Blackwood has been providing specialist homes and services aimed at maximising independent living – with innovation being a key driving force.

Now Blackwood, which operates Park Court in Ellon, will be hosting a bumper calendar of activities, events and projects for staff, customers, stakeholder and the wider community during 2022.

Julie McDowell, Blackwood’s Board Chair, said: “As an organisation our purpose is to help people live independently and we invest in innovation to make sure we can help people to benefit from new technology developments so that they can have choice and control over how they live.

“To celebrate our remarkable half century, we’ll be looking back to see how far our service has actually transformed – which is going to be exciting - as well as providing a blueprint for Scotland for the next fifty years so that our population can live longer and more independently.

“We’ll also be paying tribute throughout the year to Dr Margaret Blackwood who played a significant role in revolutionising independent living for disabled people.

"It will be great to engage with customers, staff, stakeholders and communities while we celebrate this milestone”.

Activities ongoing throughout the year include community events, bucket list challenges, podcasts and many more.

With the pandemic limiting social interaction over the past two years, Chief Executive Fanchea Kelly, is looking forward to bringing the Blackwood community together: “This is an incredibly big milestone year for Blackwood and one we are looking forward to celebrating with our entire community.

“Throughout the year we will be hosting a variety of activities and events – there will also be lots of projects to celebrate our history and how we contribute to shaping independent living in the future. There is a lot of exciting work underway at Blackwood which will come to fruition this year."

The charity’s vision has remained consistent with what founder Dr Margaret Blackwood set out years ago - “helping people live their life to the full”.

Dr Blackwood was a campaigner for the rights and independence of disabled people while raising awareness about a lack of suitably adapted homes.

Today, Blackwood continues to invest in innovation to develop a modern standard for accessible homes, combining technology, modern construction, and engagement with people who live with a disability to design and produce beautiful, easy to use homes.

Expertise as a specialist independent living provider, and a values driven approach ensures quality and value for customers is extremely high and that Blackwood is a great place to work.