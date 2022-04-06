Inspire unveils plans to open new charity shop and workshop in Inverurie

Inspire will tranform this space on Market Square into a new shop and workshop.

Inspire is delighted to have the opportunity to open a third charity shop in Aberdeenshire, utilising its Inspire...By model, which has proven so successful in existing premises in both Stonehaven and Huntly in recent years.

Inspire will be moving out of its existing Inverurie base, with those who currently attend day services there moving the short distance to the new base on Market Place, formerly Yvi's House of Tea. The charity plans to operate a phased introduction to the new building for those supported by the current day service to ensure a smooth and stress-free transition for all.

The Inspire...By model provides support to people with learning disabilities and additional support needs to develop employability skills by operating the till, dealing with customers, sorting stock and making bespoke gifts to sell.

As well as providing Inspire with the ability to run a charity shop in Inverurie for the first time, the new building also features a far larger activity space than their existing base.

This will open up the possibility for Inspire to expand the activities they can offer and, in due course, allow them to run added-value events for the people they support, such as supper clubs, bingo sessions or movie screenings, as well as community coffee mornings .

Inspire’s chief executive Linda Gray said: “This great new service in Inverurie will combine employability-focused daily support services with the vital fundraising potential of a charity shop and we are eager to welcome local people to the premises as soon as possible and become a real hub for community life.

”As everyone can appreciate, a successful charity shop needs lots of donations, and we would be delighted to receive any clothes, shoes, books, toys, bric-a-brac, small furniture, electrical goods etc. now to ensure that we are well-stocked ahead of the shop’s opening in early summer.”