Inverurie-based entrepreneur to help improve local heritage

Garioch Heritage Centre will benefit from the grant and programme.

The Heritage Trade Up Programme is run by the School for Social Entrepreneurs, in partnership with The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

It’s a new programme for leaders of heritage organisations that aims to promote and support a stronger heritage sector.

There are thousands of heritage organisations in the UK, whose primary purpose is to protect, preserve, or promote traditions, practices, and spaces.

They range from organisations that protect historical buildings, sites, artefacts or natural environments for public benefit; to organisations that promote the cultural heritage of a community, keeping alive traditions and cultural history through art, music, theatre, archives or education.

The programme will help Colin to strengthen the financial resilience, entrepreneurialism, and capacity of the Garioch Heritage Society.

The Society was established in 1987 to advance the education of the public in the heritage of the Garioch area, and to that end, has built up a substantial collection of artefacts and information and now owns and operates the Garioch Heritage Centre on Inverurie’s Loco Works Road.

Colin will soon begin a nine-month learning programme at the School for Social Entrepreneurs (SSE).

SSE helps people develop the skills, strengths and networks they need to tackle society’s biggest problems.

Colin said: “I am delighted to have been accepted onto The Heritage Trade Up Programme, run by the School for Social Entrepreneurs, in partnership with The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

"The programme, and grant of up to £10,000 will help us strengthen Garioch Heritage Society, so that we can help more people learn about the past, present and future story of the Garioch area.”

Alisha Mulhall, programme manager at School for Social Entrepreneurs, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Colin onto the programme, where they’ll learn alongside other heritage leaders how to strengthen their organisation so they continue to enrich people’s lives for years to come.

"We are confident Colin has the entrepreneurial qualities and motivation to increase their impact on central Aberdeenshire even further, which is why we have awarded him a highly-coveted place.”

Anne Young, director of strategy and innovation at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, added: “Through our support of the School for Social Entrepreneurs’ development programme, we aim to ensure that organisations who work with our all-important heritage across the UK are able to unlock their entrepreneurial potential.

"By supporting leadership and developing income generation skills, these organisations will be more prepared to face any future challenges that might come their way.”

The Garioch Heritage Centre in Inverurie is home to the collected artefacts and archives of the Garioch Heritage Society to tell the past, present and future story of the Garioch area.