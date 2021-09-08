Inverurie Chartered Physiotherapy Clinic becomes icpc Health

The icpc Health team from left: Kevin Cole, Emma Fisher, Jane Caney, Laura Middleton, Alison Middleton, Amanda Barclay-Black, Colin Davidson.

Established in 1999, Inverurie Chartered Physiotherapy Clinic is rebranding as icpc Health on August 30, 2021 – the same day its upgraded website with an easy-to-use booking system and online consultations launches at www.icpchealth.com.

The new name reflects the multidisciplinary practice’s wide range of services, which includes physiotherapy, podiatry, massage therapy, dietetics, mindfulness, Pilates, and other exercise classes.

Recent additions include pelvic health physiotherapy, led by director Alison Middleton, and minor surgery for foot and nail conditions headed by Kevin Cole and Ros Riungu, both of whom are podiatrists and directors.

Kevin said: “When we first opened in 1999, we offered exclusively physiotherapy services, but as patients’ needs evolved, we expanded into other specialities and areas of wellbeing. The name no longer fitted for our top-to-toe approach, and icpc Health says much more about what we do for our patients and clients now.

The 20 strong team at icpc Health is determined to constantly improve services and, as health professionals, patient safety comes first.

After starting Covid-safe online consultations during the pandemic, the team has decided to continue virtual appointments and classes, alongside face-to-face appointments and classes, as they are more accessible to people who might otherwise be unable to attend.

Alison said: “Just as we are dedicated to improving the quality of our health services, we strive to improve access to them.

"We now offer many of our specialities online, including consultation appointments for pelvic health and dietetics, as well as Pilates and Tai Chi Qi Gong classes. Our new website makes booking and taking part in a virtual visit much easier.”