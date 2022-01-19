Inverurie Chiropractic clinic wins national quality awards

Dr. Reece Piroozan DC pictured with his Lenka, daughter Paris and the clinic team

Firstly, the Patient Partnership Quality Mark (PPQM) and the Clinical Management Quality Mark (CMQM) by the Royal College of Chiropractors.

The PPQM is awarded to chiropractic clinics that demonstrate excellence in meeting patient expectations in a range of areas including accessibility, cleanliness, safety and patient communication.

The decision to award the PPQM is made by a panel of patients and public who form the Royal College of Chiropractor’s patients committee.

The CMQM is awarded to chiropractic clinics that demonstrate excellence in terms of operating within a well-structured and managed clinical environment.

Applicants must demonstrate excellence in a range of areas including clinical audit, incident reporting and patient satisfaction.

The awards will be formally announced at the Royal College of Chiropractors’ virtual AGM on January 26 by the Chair of the Royal College’s patients committee, Mr Hew Helps.

Clinic Principal and owner Dr Reece Piroozan DC said: “The award of the Patient Partnership Quality Mark (PPQM) recognises this clinic’s commitment to meeting the expectations our patients have when they visit us for advice and treatment.

"The aim of our clinic team is to continually improve our levels of service.

"The award of Clinic Management Quality Mark (CMQM) recognises this clinic’s commitment to operating in a professionally managed environment."

Dr Piroozan added: "The aim of our clinic is to continually improve, and these awards encourage us enormously that we are achieving this.

Inverurie Chiropractic Clinic help people with musculo-skeletal problems and give advice on how to look after your back.

The team opened a new clinic in Crimond Medical Center in November last year.