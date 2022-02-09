Inverurie gym expansion approved

The extension will allow the firm to buy new equipment

The owners of CrossFit Shire had applied to Aberdeenshire Council for permission to change the use of a former industrial unit in the town’s Burghmuir Circle.

The application went before the recent Garioch Area Committee and was unanimously approved by councillors.

CrossFit Shire already operates from unit five in the Blackhall Industrial Estate and will now extend into the neighbouring vacant unit six following approval.

The extension will allow the firm to buy new equipment to support its existing fitness classes and one-to-one personal training sessions.

The local authority’s roads team initially objected to the plan and asked for more information as they were concerned there would be an increase in users.

However, the gym owners said they would not be taking on any new clients and added that its customers are encouraged to walk to the facility and the objection was later removed.

Councillor Lesley Berry said she was “happy” to approve the plan: “It’s nice to see a local business do well and we don’t want to see empty units anywhere in our industrial estates.”

Councillor Judy Whyte also supported the plan and said: “It’s keeping with the neighbouring business uses in that particular area and it’s very encouraging to see a business doing well but it needs a little bit more space to operate from so I consider this to be an acceptable use.”

Meanwhile councillor Marion Ewenson said it was good to see the units brought back into use but voiced her concern about potential car parking issues.

She said: “I think we are beginning to see an overall issue with parking in the area. I am supportive but I think we just need to keep an eye on parking provision in that whole area because it is getting quite busy up there.”

The application went before the committee as the change of use of the unit was contrary to the intended use of the business land.