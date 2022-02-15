Inverurie Post Office to open at new location

Inverurie Post Office will open at McLeish, 45-47 Market Place from next week.

The branch will re-open on Monday, February 21 at 9am.

The opening hours will be: Monday – Friday: 9am – 5.30pm.This will offer 42 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers.

A Post Office counter will be alongside the retail counter of the award-winning family run deli and convenience store.

The previous branch at 33 West High Street, Inverurie, closed last month due to the resignation of the Postmaster.

A temporary Postmaster has been appointed to operate this temporary service whilst the Post Office continues to look for a permanent solution.

Experienced staff from the branch that closed will work at the new location.

Final preparations are underway to accommodate a Post Office counter in the store.

Post Office Network Provision Lead, David Duff, said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community. We are delighted to be quickly re-opening Inverurie Post Office. We thank the owner of McLeish for providing space within the store. A temporary Postmaster has been appointed whilst we continue to look for a permanent solution.”

Gordon MP Richard Thomson has expressed his delight that a Post Office is to be re-established in Inverurie Town Centre.

Mr Thomson had previously contacted Post Office bosses when the closure of the previous Post Office and resignation of the Postmaster was announced asking that Inverurie not be left without a Town Centre Post Office for any great length of time while alternative arrangements were made.

Mr Thomson said: “I’m delighted that Post Office management have acted swiftly to restore a service to the Town Centre and I’m very grateful to the McLeish store for stepping in to provide this vital community facility.