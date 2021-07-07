Inverurie shopper scoops more than £500 for local foodbank

After a year hiatus, Aldi’s hugely popular Supermarket Sweep returned to Scotland and lucky shopper Alistair Leel, who was chosen as the winner of an in-store competition, took part in the five-minute trolley dash for charity on Wednesday, June 22.

As well as taking home a trolley full of goodies, Alistair successfully found the three Scottish products on his shopping list so Aldi doubled the total value of his haul and donated the lump sum to his nominated charity, Aberdeenshire North foodbank.

Aldi Supermarket Sweep winner, Alistair Peel, said: “I had a fantastic time taking part in the Supermarket Sweep at Aldi Inverurie.

"A special thank you to the staff at Aldi for the opportunity to raise money for my local foodbank who continue to work hard to get food to those people in greatest need especially during these difficult and challenging times.”

Debbie Rennie from Aberdeenshire North Foodbank said: “We were delighted to be nominated by Alistair and this really is a great example of how local people are continuing to support those in Inverurie and surrounding areas who are needing a little extra help at the moment.

"We know the pandemic has impacted on many people and communities to date and will continue to do so.”

She added: "Thank you, Alistair, for nominating us and thank you, Aldi, for your ongoing support of our work.”

Richard Holloway, Regional Managing Director for Scotland, said: “The Aldi Supermarket Sweep is a firm favourite across the country, and we are so pleased to be able to bring it back after a year hiatus.

"Congratulations to Alistair who managed to raise an incredible £539.64 for Aberdeenshire North Foodbank and take home a trolley full of Aldi goodies for himself.”

The Supermarket Sweep was run in line with current Covid-19 guidelines and all safety precautions, including social distancing, were adhered to.

This year will see Aldi open its 100th store in Scotland.